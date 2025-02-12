Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $229.47 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

