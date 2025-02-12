Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 97508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

