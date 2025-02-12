WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 497389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,591,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 513,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 41,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,821 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

