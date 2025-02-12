Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

CHPS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

