YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 59000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

YANGAROO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 849.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About YANGAROO

(Get Free Report)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.