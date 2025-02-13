10,764 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,604,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,768,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 907,930 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 1,754,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 832,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 710,723 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAX opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

