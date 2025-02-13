10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TXG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,019. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

