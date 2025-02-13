12,468 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

