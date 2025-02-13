14,259 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,043.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

