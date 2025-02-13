1,561 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,037,000 after acquiring an additional 498,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,213,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.41 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.47.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
