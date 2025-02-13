2,746 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

