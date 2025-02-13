2,775 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
AIQ opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
