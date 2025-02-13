36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 985.1% in January

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 985.1% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

36Kr Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR opened at $5.09 on Thursday. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

