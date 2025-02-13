550 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,731,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,733,000 after buying an additional 85,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.17.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $476.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $485.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.70.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
