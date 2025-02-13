550 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,731,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,733,000 after buying an additional 85,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.17.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $476.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $485.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.