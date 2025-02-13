A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMKBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

