AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. 41,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

