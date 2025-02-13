abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $6.00 on Thursday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.