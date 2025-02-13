abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

VFL stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

