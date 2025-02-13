Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $462.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $610.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.