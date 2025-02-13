Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.780-1.280 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
