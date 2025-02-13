Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 56.6% in January

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,471. Advantest has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantest will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

