AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,604 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $207,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

