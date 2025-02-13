Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Reports Results of 2025 Special Meeting of Stockholders

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2025 Special Meeting of Stockholders held on February 5, 2025. During the meeting, stockholders of the company voted on two key agenda items, each of which received unanimous approval.

The first item considered was the authorization of an amendment to Agape ATP Corporation’s Articles of Incorporation. The amendment involved increasing the number of authorized shares of common stock from 50,000,000 to 500,000,000 to align with the company’s Bylaws. The voting results for this agenda item were as follows: 1,606,668 votes were cast in favor, with 41,742 against and 1,108 abstentions.

The second matter put forth for approval was related to the issuance of shares in accordance with Nasdaq listing rule 5635(a). Stockholders voted in favor of allowing the company to issue a specific number of shares of Company common stock to Regulation S Investors. These shares, known as Subscription Shares, constituted approximately 92% of the company’s issued and outstanding shares post-transaction. The voting results depicted 1,612,175 votes in favor, 36,211 against, and 1,132 abstentions for this proposal.

In addition to the above, the company’s filing included pertinent financial statements and exhibits. The exhibits detailed in the report consisted of the Certificate of Change and the Certificate of Amendment, both filed with the Secretary of State of Nevada on February 6, 2025, along with the Cover Page Interactive Data File.

Agape ATP Corporation, represented by its Chief Executive Officer, President, Director, Secretary, and Treasurer, How Kok Choong, signed off on the report in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company assures that the outlined decisions reflect the collective sentiments of its shareholders and demonstrate a strategic move in line with its organizational objectives.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Agape ATP’s 8K filing here.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

