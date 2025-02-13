AgEagle Aerial Systems Enters Funding Agreement with Alpha Capital Anstalt

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has entered into a Funding Agreement with Alpha Capital Anstalt. The agreement, struck on February 7, 2025, stipulates that Alpha will exercise its Additional Investment Right for $1,000,000 of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock. Additionally, Alpha committed to providing quarterly financing over the next twelve months, with specific funding amounts and timing subject to mutual agreement.

In return for this additional funding commitment, AgEagle Aerial Systems has agreed to extend the period within which Alpha can exercise its Additional Investment Right. The termination date, initially set for December 31, 2025, has been prolonged to June 1, 2026. Furthermore, the company has granted Alpha specific registration rights related to the Series F Convertible Preferred stock it currently holds and any further shares acquired through the Additional Investment Right exercises. AgEagle Aerial Systems has pledged to make best efforts to register 5,500,000 common shares tied to the Series F Convertible Preferred stock.

The specifics of the Funding Agreement are delineated in the attached Exhibit 10.1 to the filing, which is considered an integral part of the disclosure.

Furthermore, in a move related to a prior agreement, AgEagle Aerial Systems reported that Alpha exercised its Additional Investment Right on February 7, 2025. As per this decision, Alpha purchased 1,000 shares of Series F Convertible Preferred, convertible to 450,390 Common Stock shares at a conversion price of $2.2203, along with warrants to acquire up to 450,390 Common Stock shares at an exercise price of $2.2203 each. The total purchase price amounted to $1,000,000. The warrants will have a three-year term and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance.

The issuance and sale of Series F Convertible Preferred stock and warrants were carried out under the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 506.

Investors and stakeholders can access additional details, including the Funding Agreement, in the full 8-K filing available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

The company did not deviate from required financial accounting standards and has duly signed off on the filing as per regulatory prerequisites.

