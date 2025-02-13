Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61, Zacks reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. Agree Realty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.260-4.300 EPS.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Agree Realty
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.