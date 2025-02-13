Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61, Zacks reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. Agree Realty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.260-4.300 EPS.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.