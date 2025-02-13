Alan Johnson Buys 1,397 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Alan Johnson bought 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,862 ($35.62) per share, with a total value of £39,982.14 ($49,766.17).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

IMB stock opened at GBX 2,876.46 ($35.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The company has a market capitalization of £24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,662 ($20.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,897 ($36.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,624.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,373.71.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 297 ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.68) per share. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,652.17%.

(Get Free Report)

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.