Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTLW stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

