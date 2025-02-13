Aljian Capital Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aljian Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 73.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 63.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.12.

BIIB stock opened at $133.43 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

