Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,916,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

