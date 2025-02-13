Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alternus Clean Energy Stock Down 74.3 %
Shares of ALCE stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $23.93.
