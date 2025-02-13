Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Down 74.3 %

Shares of ALCE stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alternus Clean Energy, Inc operates as a power producer. It develops, installs, owns and operates utility scale solar parks in America and Europe. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Vincent Browne in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.