Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lowered to Moderate Buy Rating by Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

