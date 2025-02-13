Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.35. 2,628,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,303. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
