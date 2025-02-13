American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

American International Group stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.04 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.