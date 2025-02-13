Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 228320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.60.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.
About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.