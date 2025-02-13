Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold FY2024 Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

AGI opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after buying an additional 1,424,550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,148,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,662,000 after buying an additional 891,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

