Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 13th (ACRE, ADBE, AEIS, AIOT, ALKS, AMWL, APLS, APP, ATRC, AUR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 13th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate Co alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $590.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $560.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $480.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 target price on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $900.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $750.00.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $197.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $177.00 price target on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.