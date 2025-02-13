Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOXG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
