Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,469,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average daily volume of 188,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
