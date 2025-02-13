Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,469,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 188,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

