Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 105,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $15.62.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.