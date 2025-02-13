Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director David S. Johnson Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total value of $104,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,812.98. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $324.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.08 and a fifty-two week high of $325.10.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AJG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.