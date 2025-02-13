ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.
ACO.X has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ATCO
ATCO Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ATCO news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 10,550 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,689.15. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.25 per share, with a total value of C$246,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,539. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About ATCO
Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.