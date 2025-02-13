AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71, Zacks reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.7 %

AutoNation stock opened at $191.77 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $136.35 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.