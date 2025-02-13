Avestar Capital LLC Has $21.93 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 3.76% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.