Avestar Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,878,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of EFG opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

