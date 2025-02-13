Avestar Capital LLC Sells 8,029 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 579,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VEA stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

