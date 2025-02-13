Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

