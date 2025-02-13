Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $708,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.