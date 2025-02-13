Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 93 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $202.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.62. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

