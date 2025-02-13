AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the January 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,612,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Trading Down 9.7 %
AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 82,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,583. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
